Sego Resources (CVE:SGZ) Shares Down 20% – Here’s Why

Shares of Sego Resources Inc. (CVE:SGZ – Get Free Report) dropped 20% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 188,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 82,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Sego Resources Trading Down 20.0%
The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
About Sego Resources
Sego Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Miner Mountain property, a copper-gold porphyry project that consists of 15 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 2056.54 hectares located in the Similkameen Mining Division of British Columbia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sego Resources
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Palantir Stock Holds Support, Despite Political Backlash
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 3 Tightly-Held Growth Stocks Set Up for Short Squeezes
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Science Applications International Is a Wicked Hot Buy in June
Receive News & Ratings for Sego Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sego Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.