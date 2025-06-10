Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 677.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,223 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,832,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,592,000 after buying an additional 10,754,386 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,542,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 148,942.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,614,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,696,000 after buying an additional 3,611,863 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,395,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.9% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,210,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,100,000 after buying an additional 2,782,724 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $91.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.29. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.65 and a 52 week high of $92.76. The firm has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.