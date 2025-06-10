City Holding Co. Sells 2,500 Shares of Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA)

City Holding Co. decreased its position in shares of Energy Services of America Co. (NASDAQ:ESOA – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Energy Services of America were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Services of America by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Services of America by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Services of America by 78.3% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Services of America by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ESOA shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Energy Services of America in a report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Energy Services of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Energy Services of America Price Performance

ESOA stock opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.18. Energy Services of America Co. has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $19.83.

Energy Services of America (NASDAQ:ESOA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $76.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.00 million.

Energy Services of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Energy Services of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.57%.

About Energy Services of America

Energy Services of America Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. The company constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

