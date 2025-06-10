Panoramic Capital Partners LLC Has $1.04 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Panoramic Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,966 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.0% of Panoramic Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Panoramic Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Visa by 377.3% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $3,127,077.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,807.49. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $17,099,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,772,810. This represents a 63.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 168,162 shares of company stock valued at $58,645,479. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.80.

Visa Stock Performance

V stock opened at $366.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $345.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.28. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.70 and a fifty-two week high of $371.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

