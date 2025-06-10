OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 376 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ICE opened at $175.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.71 and its 200-day moving average is $163.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $132.93 and a one year high of $180.89.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $418,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,876. The trade was a 10.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $96,335.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,634.16. This represents a 3.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,354 shares of company stock worth $40,512,695. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.46.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

