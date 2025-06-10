First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its stake in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,082 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in First Financial were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in First Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in First Financial during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in First Financial by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial stock opened at $51.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. First Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $34.61 and a 1 year high of $53.60.

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.26. First Financial had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $62.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.16%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on THFF. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

