Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Booking were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Booking from $5,960.00 to $5,557.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $4,567.00 to $4,692.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,120.00 to $5,077.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $5,005.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,388.37.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,539.41 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $3,180.00 and a one year high of $5,639.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5,007.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,933.57.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 159.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $20.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.89%.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

