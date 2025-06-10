OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 285 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $84.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.52. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.66 and a fifty-two week high of $105.47.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

