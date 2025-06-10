OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $252.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.61. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.04 and a 12 month high of $275.22.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.74% and a negative return on equity of 54.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 9.46%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HLT. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $251.00 to $223.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $228.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target (down previously from $296.00) on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.56.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

