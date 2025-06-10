Farther Finance Advisors LLC Buys 131,894 Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 321.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,894 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. City Center Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,837,000. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Principia Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 213,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 23,274 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 112,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 41.0% in the first quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 41,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 12,101 shares in the last quarter.

Get iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Stock Performance

DBMF stock opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.94. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $30.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.17.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a $0.1789 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.