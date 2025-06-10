Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Shares Bought by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,623 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $4,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSV. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,053,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,483 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,049,000. Essential Planning LLC. raised its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 6,397.9% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,006,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,857,000 after acquiring an additional 991,030 shares during the last quarter. United Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $21,786,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,975,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,323,000 after acquiring an additional 545,416 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of DFSV opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.53. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $34.23.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.