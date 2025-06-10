Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 74.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,208 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2%
NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $81.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.98. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.66 and a 52 week high of $84.26.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- Asset Allocation Strategies in Volatile Markets
- Palantir Stock Holds Support, Despite Political Backlash
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 Tightly-Held Growth Stocks Set Up for Short Squeezes
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Science Applications International Is a Wicked Hot Buy in June
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.