Northland Capmk Issues Negative Forecast for HIVE Earnings

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk cut their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note issued on Monday, June 9th. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for HIVE Digital Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for HIVE Digital Technologies’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HIVE. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised HIVE Digital Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HIVE Digital Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.64.

HIVE stock opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.35 million, a P/E ratio of -40.20 and a beta of 3.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 10.41, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $5.54.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,562,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,003,000 after purchasing an additional 692,799 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in HIVE Digital Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,210,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,999,000 after buying an additional 200,024 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,831,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after acquiring an additional 585,511 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 87.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,383,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 647,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 332.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 962,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 740,247 shares during the last quarter. 24.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

