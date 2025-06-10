New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Trading 30.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report) shot up 30.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 884,029 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,131% from the average session volume of 71,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

New Age Metals Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 17.88 and a current ratio of 52.48. The stock has a market cap of C$17.78 million, a P/E ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 1.32.

About New Age Metals

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Featured Stories

