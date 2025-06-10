SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,023 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $95.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.59. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $90.41 and a 52 week high of $97.90.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

