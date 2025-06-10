Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 1,309.3% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 3,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $266,741.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,784,750.12. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $288,467.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,022.72. The trade was a 7.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,608 shares of company stock worth $8,392,040. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW opened at $88.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $61.01 and a 1 year high of $89.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCHW. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

