Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.11.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.8%

Mondelez International stock opened at $66.70 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $76.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $86.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.48.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 69.89%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.