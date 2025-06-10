MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Acquires 3,595 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 40.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 5.5% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 81,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $84.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.94 and its 200 day moving average is $98.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.72. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.72 and a fifty-two week high of $135.49.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.27%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Whirlpool from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $109.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $107.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

