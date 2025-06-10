iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Capital Management LLC

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,948 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 0.2% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 122,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,832,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 59,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,181,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $97.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.70 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.74 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

