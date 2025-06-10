Ironveld (LON:IRON) Shares Down 8.6% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ironveld Plc (LON:IRON – Get Free Report) traded down 8.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). 46,306,961 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 60,525,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

Ironveld Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of £2.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.37.

Ironveld (LON:IRON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ironveld had a negative return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 422.33%.

About Ironveld

Ironveld is a speciality metals producer based in Southern Africa that seeks to maximise revenues from the metals it produces by its Mining division and processing them at its Rustenburg smelter, operated by its Smelting division, and producing specialist high purity iron powders as well as Vanadium slag and Titanium slag, all critical for the green energy transition.

