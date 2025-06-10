United Oil & Gas (LON:UOG) Trading Up 8.6% – What’s Next?

United Oil & Gas Plc (LON:UOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00). Approximately 124,766,250 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 57,820,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of £2.20 million, a PE ratio of 165.00 and a beta of 1.66.

United Oil & Gas is a high growth oil and gas company, headquartered in Dublin and listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. United has a portfolio of low-risk, cash generative exploration, development, appraisal and production interests in Egypt, Jamaica and the UK. Led by an experienced management team with a strong track record of growing full cycle businesses and partnered with established industry players, the Company is well positioned to deliver future growth through portfolio optimisation and targeted acquisitions.

