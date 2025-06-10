Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $7.83 Million Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 322,464 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 56,294 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Sensata Technologies worth $7,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 446,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 122.8% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,624,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,873 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ST stock opened at $27.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $42.33.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $911.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.39 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

In other news, Director Andrew C. Teich purchased 9,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.19 per share, with a total value of $250,010.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,737.23. The trade was a 31.82% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.08.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

