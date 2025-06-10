Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,614 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 93,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 87.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hickory Point Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $130.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.78. The firm has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $112.05 and a 52-week high of $135.10.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

