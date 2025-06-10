JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stock Holdings Raised by Requisite Capital Management LLC

Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,673 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 3.5% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $15,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST opened at $50.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.50. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $50.75.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

