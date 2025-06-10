Requisite Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,537 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,536,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,805,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,972 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6,969.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,162,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,813 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,432,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $59.05 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.83 and a 52 week high of $61.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on MO. Wall Street Zen lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

