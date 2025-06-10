Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Buys 955 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $568,309,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,549,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,407,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,573 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,870,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,344,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JCI. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.88.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $103.52 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.34. The company has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $64.31 and a 52-week high of $104.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $123,586.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 144,704 shares in the company, valued at $12,576,224.64. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Oliver sold 184,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $14,652,471.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,019,562 shares in the company, valued at $81,044,983.38. The trade was a 15.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 347,555 shares of company stock valued at $29,536,076 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.