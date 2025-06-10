City Holding Co. Sells 975 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

City Holding Co. reduced its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,601,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 2.4%

SOXX opened at $222.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $190.62 and its 200-day moving average is $206.50. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $267.24. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.44.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.2611 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

