CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 273 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Ameren were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Ameren and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Ameren Price Performance

NYSE:AEE opened at $95.91 on Tuesday. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $69.39 and a 52 week high of $104.10. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 15.51%. Ameren’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 62.97%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

