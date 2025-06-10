Requisite Capital Management LLC Invests $310,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $584.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $548.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $542.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $532.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $428.86 and a 52-week high of $591.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total value of $8,678,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,692,629.36. The trade was a 15.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.05, for a total transaction of $8,220,537.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,196,757.55. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,258 shares of company stock worth $20,885,067. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $633.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.00.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

