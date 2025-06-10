Fourpath Capital Management LLC Has $6.97 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fourpath Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.2% of Fourpath Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Fourpath Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 205,580.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partners cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.88.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $155.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $373.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $169.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.65 billion. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.84%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

