Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Has $93.46 Million Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,331,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 83,705 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises approximately 3.2% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $93,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $81.67 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $66.49 and a twelve month high of $87.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.66. The company has a market capitalization of $75.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.1644 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 22.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CP shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Argus set a $90.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.66.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

