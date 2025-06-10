Requisite Capital Management LLC Grows Position in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY)

Requisite Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the quarter. ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF comprises about 1.2% of Requisite Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF were worth $5,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. CAP Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ISPY stock opened at $40.91 on Tuesday. ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $46.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $799.38 million, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.76.

ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (ISPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on the stocks of the S&P 500 Index. The fund seeks generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the S&P 500 Index over the long term.

