Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,595,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,350 shares during the period. Sony Group comprises about 1.4% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $40,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Sony Group by 379.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 101,995,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,232,000 after acquiring an additional 80,724,932 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 393.7% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 52,771,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,653,000 after purchasing an additional 42,083,842 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 425.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,420,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,089,000 after acquiring an additional 36,783,737 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 377.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,804,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,713,000 after purchasing an additional 18,821,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of Sony Group by 377.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 10,320,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157,776 shares in the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sony Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SONY opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.96. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $15.86 and a one year high of $26.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on SONY shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

