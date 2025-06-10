Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. Ascendis Pharma A/S accounts for 0.6% of Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $13,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 394.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 415.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 195.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter.
Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $173.15 on Tuesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $111.09 and a 52-week high of $183.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 0.37.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ASND has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.73.
About Ascendis Pharma A/S
Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.
