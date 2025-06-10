Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Has $332,000 Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Capital & Planning LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $3,637,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.6%

PM opened at $180.62 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.93 and a twelve month high of $183.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.30 and a 200-day moving average of $148.04. The stock has a market cap of $281.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.30.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

