Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Has $245,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,088,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,716,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672,276 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,813,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,986,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,998 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 59,799,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,633,565,000 after buying an additional 961,166 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,425,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,868,416,000 after buying an additional 503,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,809,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,841,308,000 after buying an additional 16,414,518 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $48.59 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.27. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $125.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

