Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Orgel Wealth Management LLC

Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $200.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.36. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $169.32 and a 52 week high of $205.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

