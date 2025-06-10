Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Buys 68 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PM. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $3,637,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective (up from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.30.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE PM opened at $180.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.30 and its 200 day moving average is $148.04. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.93 and a twelve month high of $183.94.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

