Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by SJS Investment Consulting Inc.

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1,269.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Capital & Planning LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,637,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $182.00 price objective (up from $156.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.30.

NYSE:PM opened at $180.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $281.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $98.93 and a one year high of $183.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.04.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

