Salesforce’s (CRM) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $370.00 price objective on the CRM provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.58% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens reduced their target price on Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Salesforce from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Salesforce from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $346.34.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,056,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,034,566. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $266.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $227.77 and a 52 week high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Salesforce will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $543,263.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,218,599.80. This represents a 14.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Miguel Milano sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.44, for a total transaction of $197,005.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,219.12. This trade represents a 7.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,332 shares of company stock valued at $11,024,802 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 87 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 450.0% in the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 314.8% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.