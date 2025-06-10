Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $8.93 Million Position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,836,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,067 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.53% of SunOpta worth $8,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in SunOpta by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of SunOpta by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 224.1% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 47,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 32,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 829,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,389,000 after buying an additional 14,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Insider Transactions at SunOpta

In other SunOpta news, SVP Bryan P. Clark sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $45,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares in the company, valued at $149,758. The trade was a 23.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SunOpta Price Performance

Shares of STKL stock opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. SunOpta Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $8.11. The company has a market capitalization of $667.64 million, a P/E ratio of -31.55 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $201.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.09 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

