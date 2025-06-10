Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 61.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,791 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $6,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 336,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 140,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,210,000 after buying an additional 18,548 shares during the last quarter. Strategent Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategent Financial LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. OLIO Financial Planning increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 180,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,291,000 after buying an additional 15,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 107,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after buying an additional 14,876 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $53.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $61.75.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

