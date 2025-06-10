Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.65 Million Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOS Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 51,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.0%

NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.30. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.94 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.60.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

