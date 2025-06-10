Courier Capital LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Courier Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Diageo in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $107.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.23. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $100.72 and a 1-year high of $142.73. The firm has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

