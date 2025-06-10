First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Grows Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 51,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 1,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pioneer Wealth Management Group bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $555,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,441 shares in the company, valued at $6,959,782.22. The trade was a 7.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $124.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.29.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $95.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.99 and its 200 day moving average is $99.35. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.16 and a fifty-two week high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.28.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.33%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

