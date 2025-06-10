Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Director Howard Bernard Culang Sells 8,773 Shares

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) Director Howard Bernard Culang sold 8,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $292,755.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,628.50. This trade represents a 52.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Radian Group Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE:RDN opened at $33.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.87. Radian Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.32 and a 1 year high of $37.86.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $318.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.99 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 46.85%. Radian Group’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.95%.

Radian Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 21st that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on RDN. UBS Group increased their price objective on Radian Group from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Compass Point cut Radian Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Institutional Trading of Radian Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Radian Group by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,766,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $341,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,020 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,340,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,696,000 after acquiring an additional 246,799 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,658,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,978,000 after acquiring an additional 306,889 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at $73,693,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

