City Holding Co. Sells 1,330 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

City Holding Co. cut its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co. owned 0.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000.

Shares of PDEC stock opened at $39.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.70 and a 200-day moving average of $38.29. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December has a 1-year low of $34.71 and a 1-year high of $39.45.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

