China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (CRPJY) to Issue Dividend of $1.25 on August 7th

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.2519 per share on Thursday, August 7th. This represents a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This is a 55.5% increase from China Resources Power’s previous dividend of $0.81.

China Resources Power Price Performance

Shares of CRPJY stock opened at $34.42 on Tuesday. China Resources Power has a twelve month low of $31.15 and a twelve month high of $44.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC raised China Resources Power to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

About China Resources Power

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power plants, hydro-electric power plants, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

