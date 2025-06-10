CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys 158 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS opened at $197.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.64. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $120.97 and a 12 month high of $207.42.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Discover Financial Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.64.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

