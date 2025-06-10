Century Lithium (CVE:LCE) Shares Down 21.8% – Time to Sell?

Century Lithium Corp. (CVE:LCE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 21.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 750,306 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 909% from the average daily volume of 74,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.
Century Lithium Stock Down 21.8%
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.31. The firm has a market cap of C$45.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.30.
About Century Lithium
Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project.
